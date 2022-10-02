With raising more than $3.2m in its presale, is Big Eyes Coin set to compete with Dogecoin and ApeCoin?

By EWN • 02 October 2022 • 9:23

There has been a tectonic shift in the crypto market in the past few months. With coins getting back on track, and new coins being minted every week, there is, after all, hope for investors.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has made the headlines for being one of a kind. It prides itself on sustainability and a fully integrated NFT club. The coin’s mascot is a cute cat with big eyes who is on a mission to save the ocean. Why oceans, you ask? Because the cute cat likes the fish and would donate a part of the profits to ocean preservation projects.

Because it is fairly new, it is competing with the meme giants like Dogecoin (DOGE) and ApeCoin (APE). So how can Big Eyes Coin (BIG) break the moulds and step up the crypto ladder?

The USP Of Big Eyes Coin

With raising more than $3.2M in its presale, the token is looking forward to stage 3. Investors have been taking a keen interest in the token because of its top-notch marketing, the value it promises and the leverage that it will create.

To stay relevant in the meme coin market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has budgeted a marketing wallet with 5% of BIG tokens, targeting a growing audience with its Anime design. It is estimated that 40-60% of the world’s population consumes Anime in some form, and the Big Eyes mascot will have comic books written about its adventures.

There is also an NFT club in the pipeline. The users holding Big Eyes’ NFTs will enjoy the benefits of joining exclusive events and can even win rewards in competitions.

How Relevant Is Dogecoin in 2022?

It is relevant. There’s no denying the fact that Dogecoin (DOGE) is where the meme coin revolution started. Initially introduced as a joke, the coin has done pretty well for itself with the help of a dedicated community and the tweets of Elon Musk.

With high speeds and low fees, Dogecoin is proving its relevance to users. More and more outlets are accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment method.

Apecoin: A Community Favourite

Designed in conjunction with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Apecoin has garnered significant popularity. ApeCoin (APE) has started to make a substantial rebound after plummeting to its lowest level in the previous two months, even though the coin has significantly lost value during the current market situation. Apecoin is currently trading at the price of $5.42.

Big Eyes’ vs The Meme Giants

Although Dogecoin (DOGE) and ApeCoin (APE) have not lost their market value, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still giving the giants a strong competition. Big Eyes’ has already entered stage 3 after the phenomenal run in stage 2.

When compared to the meme giants, Big Eyes’ is a good alternative. Neither Dogecoin (DOGE) nor ApeCoin (APE) has any plans for a sustainable ecosystem. The world has seen the adverse effects of minting cryptocurrencies, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is working towards tackling the problem in its own way.

Check out the links below!

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored