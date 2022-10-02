Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rainfall in parts of Andalucia

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 18:49

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for some parts of Andalucia.

According to 112 Emergencias Andalucia, a yellow weather warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for storms in parts of Andalucia. The alert applies specifically to the provinces of Granada and Jaen for tomorrow, Monday, October 3.

In Granada province, a yellow alert will be active from 1pm until 8pm, with the municipalities of Guadix and Baza most at threat from extreme stormy weather. Heavy rainfall is predicted and 112 had advised drivers to exercise caution while using the roads in what could be dangerous conditions.

A similar alert is in place for Jaen province covering the same timeframe as Granada. The municipalities of Cazorla and Segura will face the brunt of the bad storms according to AEMET. Both provinces have a predicted probability of between 40 and 70 per cent of heavy rainfall.

📢Ojo, mañana vuelven las tormentas⛈️. Aviso amarillo este lunes en las provincias de #Granada y #Jaén. @AEMET_Esp ▶️⌚️Comarcas de Guadix, Baza, Cazorla y Segura. De 13:00 a 20:00 horas.

▶️Extrema la precaución en carretera. #Consejos112

📸@DiarioJAENes pic.twitter.com/z5C9UtBzjL — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) October 2, 2022

___________________________________________________________

