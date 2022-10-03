By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 15:41

Healthy 19-year-old saved after suffering cardiac attack during volleyball match. Image: @VCGREENYARDMsk citing NDM/Twitter

THE life of a healthy 19-year-old was saved thanks to the quick work of medical volunteers on site after suffering a cardiac attack during a volleyball match in Belgium, as reported on Monday, October 3.

On Saturday, October 1, 19-year-old Martin Perin suddenly collapsed on the volleyball court at the beginning of the second set after suffering a cardiac attack, but thanks to some quick resuscitation work at the sports centre and in the hospital, he survived the terrifying incident.

His club Greenyard Maaseik announced his recovery on social media.

“During a practice match in Aalst, Martin Perin collapsed. Resuscitated on the spot his condition had stabilised when taken to hospital. Shortly after he reassured us: “I’m in good hands. I am feeling better! I hope to be back with you soon my friends. I love you guys.” they wrote.

“Martin’s mother, who was present at the game, and the whole of our club would like to express their thanks to the volunteers from Aalst and the emergency doctor for their quick and efficient action. And of course, we wish Martin a speedy and full recovery.”

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, it was a brief cardiac arrest that could have been the result of an epileptic fit.

A defibrillator was used to quickly revive the young man, who regained consciousness again after a few minutes.

Photo @ NDM — VC GREENYARD Maaseik (@VCGREENYARDMsk) October 1, 2022

The news comes after it was revealed a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering a sudden illness and collapsing during volleyball training in Italy’s Brescia.

The young girl collapsed after suffering a sudden illness while taking part in volleyball practice at a gymnasium in the small town of Castelcovato, in the province of Brescia on the afternoon of Tuesday, 27 September.

According to local media reports at the time, the girl suddenly fell ill during volleyball practice, collapsed to the ground and lost consciousness in front of her teammates.

The coach quickly rushed to the girl’s aid and started CPR while someone grabbed the sports centre’s defibrillator.

Someone called the emergency services who arrived on the scene within minutes, as reported by bigodino.it.

The coach’s quick actions manage to save the girl until ambulance crews arrived.

Both incidents follow the cardiac arrest of a young Spanish footballer playing in the UK.

On Saturday, August 27, Potchu Mendes, a young footballer who plays Hertford Town FC, suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s home match against AFC Dunstable in the eighth-tier Southern League.

The UK Resuscitation Council wrote took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 30 to praise ambulance crews who saved a 24-year-old’s life: “We wish Potchu Mendes a speedy recovery and are so thankful that Paige Simms, Alasan Ann, Niki, @HertfordTownFC the Air Ambulance & Ambulance crews were on hand to provide lifesaving #CPR and AED support ♥️”

