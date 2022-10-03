AEMET predicts the arrival of a DANA in the Valencian Community later this week

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 3:29

Image of an umbrella in the rain. Credit: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock.com

A high-altitude depression, or DANA, is predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency to arrive in the Valencian Community later this week.

As reported on Sunday, October 2, in the first full monthly weather forecast by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a DANA is predicted to arrive in the Valencian Community later this week. In the days leading up to this ‘high-altitude depression’, the region will also experience more rainfall, and possibly storms.

Monday, October 3 in the Valencian Community

Monday will begin with intervals of measured and high clouds, more abundant towards the south of the Community. Scattered and occasional rainfall is expected in Valencia and Alicante, which may be accompanied by mud and some storms, with probable dust in suspension.

Minimum and maximum temperatures will increase in the southern third while there will be no change in the rest.

Tuesday, October 4

Two different scenarios will evolve on Tuesday. In the southern half, until midday, cloudy skies will be dominant, with probable scattered showers. These will occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms and mud.

The rest of the Community will experience slightly cloudy skies with intervals of clouds at the beginning and at the end of the day. Suspended dust is also expected. Temperatures will remain unchanged, except for a slight drop in the maximums in the regional southern third.

Wednesday, October 5

Intervals of clouds are expected on Wednesday with probable scattered and occasional rainfall in the Community. There will be possible banks of clouds during the morning but temperatures will see little change.

“It is expected that an isolated depression at high levels located in the southeast of the peninsula will generate a predominance of cloudy skies or with cloudy intervals with probable showers and storms”, warned AEMET looking ahead to Thursday, October 6.

Their forecast is only a prediction at this point although the weather expert indicated that the DANA is on its way. The current forecast indicates that the rainfall could last until Friday 7, with Saturday 8 expected to be a day free of rain. It remains to be seen what the weather will hold in store for Valencian Community Day next Sunday, October 9.

