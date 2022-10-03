By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:35

Almunecar celebrate the release of the booted Eagle. Image: Almunecar Town Hall

The Mayor of Almunecar participated in the release of a booted eagle in the Cerro Gordo Natural Park on Saturday, October 1.

The Cerro Gordo Natural Park, near the beach of Cantarrijan, in the municipality of Sexitano, was the setting chosen by the Territorial Delegation of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy of the Junta de Andalucía, for the release into the wild of a booted eagle.

The booted eagle had spent time recovering at the Centre for the Recovery of Threatened Species (CREA) in Granada.

During the release, the territorial delegate highlighted the important role played by the Threatened Species Recovery Centres (CREAs) of Andalusia, “whose ultimate goal is the recovery of different species of wild animals catalogued as threatened or vulnerable and their return to the natural environment.”

