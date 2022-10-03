Big Eyes and Solana are the top Two Meme Coins to look out for

By EWN • 03 October 2022 • 12:40

The world of memes is getting smaller, but the world of meme coins is only getting bigger. The internet strives to make the world a global village; information is passed from one end of the earth to the other in record time. You might wonder what this has to do with meme coins.

Well, meme coins are cryptocurrency tokens brought forth by the shenanigans of the internet. The creation of the first meme coin was such a great hit that several other meme coins were soon created. Today, there are over 200 meme coins and a healthy market capitalization of 17 billion dollars. With so many coins, Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes (BIG) are two meme coins to keep your eye out for.

SOLANA (SOL) The Fast Transaction Speed

One of the biggest cryptocurrencies to have hit the market is Solana (SOL). Ever since the token was released, it has hit the ground running. One of Solana’s (SOL) best features is its fast transaction speed. Since Solana (SOL) was able to overcome one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the world of cryptocurrency, it was readily accepted by the crypto community. Solana (SOL) soon became a commonly accepted meme coin by crypto investors and traders. Other factors that make Solana (SOL) one of the best meme coins to invest in are its low fees and low congestion. The favorable features of the coin make it one of the best meme coins that could potentially turn a considerable profit for crypto holders.

Solana (SOL) is less decentralized than other networks, and this factor can swing either way. For some investors, it is a huge check in the yes column. However, for others, it is making them pause. Solana (SOL) makes use of proof-of-stake technology, which has proven to be highly efficient. It provides even greater access to more coins for the miners. Solana (SOL) has managed to improve upon an already improved system with its Proof-of-History concept. The Proof-of-History concept is designed to authenticate order and the time lapse from one event to the other. This further endears Solana (SOL) to investors and traders, placing Solana (SOL) as one of the top meme coins in the crypto-verse.

BIG EYES (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) is yet another meme coin that crypto traders and investors are looking out for. The meme coin is uniquely positioned to shell out significant profits. The meme coin is based on the cartoon image of a cat called Big Eyes. The coin draws people together and creates a community of meme coin lovers. Aside from purchasing, selling, and holding, Big Eyes (BIG) can also be used to purchase NFTs. Despite the numerous meme coins in the market today, Big Eyes (BIG) intends to use the power of socialization. The meme coin wants to shoot up to the top of the charts by hitting the major social media pressure points. The unique coin and its community-involved growth strategy make it one of the biggest meme coins crypto investors and traders keep their eyes on.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored