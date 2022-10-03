BREAKING: Los Angeles Police responding to incident involving armed assault suspect barricaded in a property

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 4:24

Los Angeles Police responding to incident involving armed assault suspect barricaded in a property

Police units are responding after an armed assault suspect barricaded himself inside a building in La Puente, Los Angeles County, California.

A siege incident appears to be brewing today, Monday, October 3, in the city of La Puente in Los Angeles County, California. LA County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that officers are responding to an incident on 15555 Block of Klamath Street where a suspect has barricaded himself inside following an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

A statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) said that personnel led by Lieutenant Santiago Cabrera are responding to assist Industry Station deputies regarding a barricaded suspect. The incident was reported at approximately 3:46pm local time.

It added that SEB personnel will assume tactical command and a Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.

#LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Responding to a Barricaded Suspect, 15500 Block of Klamath Street #LaPuentehttps://t.co/4dAZeu8bbm — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 3, 2022

#California

Deputies are responding to a suspect, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, barricaded in the 15500 block of Klamath Street in La Puente. — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 3, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

