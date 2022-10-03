By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 0:11

Multiple police units respond to shooting incident at Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Multiple police agencies are reported to be responding to a shooting incident at the Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are reported to be responding this evening, Sunday, October 2, to a shooting incident at the Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio.

According to Cleveland’s News 19, shots were fired and a person has been detained, but not arrested. Police units were deployed at 2:42pm after receiving a report of shots being fired. The outlet reported an employee informing them that she saw customers running for cover after a suspected bang.

Another customer at the Mall reportedly told the same news outlet that she heard the sound of a gunshot as she was exiting one of the Mall’s stores.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows police officers placing a person into the back of a law enforcement vehicle but it is unsure whether it is the suspect.

WATCH: Right now multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting incident at the Summit Mall in Fairlawn, Ohio. According to police reports, multiple shots were fired. The latest reports suggest that a person has been detained. #Fairlawn #Ohio #USA #Shooting #Crime pic.twitter.com/MCw1FlTVuP — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) October 2, 2022

An update from the Akron Beacon Journal reported that Fairlawn Police Department declared the active threat to be over at 3:50pm. “There’s not an active threat. People are free to leave the mall at this time”. The dispatcher added that a press release with more details would be released in due course.

Today’s incident follows another on August 27 at the same Summit Mall. Two men got involved in an argument inside the premises which resulted in the police being deployed and one male being arrested.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.