BREAKING: Russia’s State Duma unanimously certifies annexation of four regions

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 13:45

RUSSIA’S State Duma has unanimously ratified the annexation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, October 3.

Russa’s State Duma ratified the annexation of four regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

President Vladimir Putin and regional leaders signed the agreements on Friday, September 30.

On October 2, the Constitutional Court found them in line with the Basic Law.

According to the docs:

  • the borders of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, connected with the territory of other countries, are the state border of Russia;
  • until January 1, 2026, all four new subjects have a transitional period to resolve issues of military duty and military service;
  • within the same time frame, the issues of integrating new regions into the economic, financial, credit and legal systems of Russia, as well as into the system of government bodies, should be resolved;
  • Russian legislation and other normative legal acts are effective in new regions from the day they are accepted into Russia;
  • normative legal acts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are not applied if they contradict the Constitution of Russia;
  • official documents of the DPR and LPR are valid until the end of the transition period or the adoption of Russian relevant legal acts;
  • the governments of the DPR and LPR will continue to work until the formation of new offices of the acting heads of the republics, the governments of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions must form acting governors in accordance with Russian law.

On Friday, September 30, the UK announced it would implement services sanctions and export ban that target Russia’s economic vulnerabilities in response to Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions.

