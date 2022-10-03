BREAKING: Russia’s State Duma unanimously certifies annexation of four regions

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 13:45

RUSSIA’S State Duma has unanimously ratified the annexation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, October 3.

President Vladimir Putin and regional leaders signed the agreements on Friday, September 30.

On October 2, the Constitutional Court found them in line with the Basic Law.

According to the docs: