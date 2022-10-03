Broadcast course in L’Alfas del Pi to help young people investigate new horizons

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 13:04

The new course offers young people an insight into a fascinating industry

L’Alfas del Pi is cultivating youth media talent with the launch of a new broadcast and podcast course on October 3. The six hour course will take place over three dates in October and November in the town.

The course is aimed at young people aged between eight and sixteen to develop skills for broadcasting and vocations for digital media. The course will be led by David Agüera and provides an introduction to the world of radio and broadcasting, equipping children with the tools to create content for this discipline. Classes will cover recording, editing, and publishing using a range of technology and programmes across different platforms, combining theoretical material with practical experience.

The course has been created by the Departments for Education, Training and Employment, with the goal of expanding employment options in a rapidly evolving digital age where employment offers are vastly different from even 30 years ago.

There are limited places on the course, those interested in the course can register by calling 683 38 39 40. It will cost €40 to complete the three classes on the course.