Care home residents get active with new leisure facilities in San Pedro

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 15:22

Elderly care home residents in San Pedro Pinatar can now enjoy games on a brand new petanque court

Care home residents in San Pedro Pinatar have been enjoying new outdoor leisure areas after investment by the local council. The council announced the new facilities in two local care homes on September 28, San Pedro and Lo Pagán homes.

The project has consisted of the installation of a new petanque court, shaded bench areas for residents to enjoy the outdoors without risk of exposure to direct sunlight and installation of static outdoor gym equipment. The care homes also received funds to improve air conditioning systems and indoor accessibility.

Town mayor, Visitación Martínez, visited the care homes with local councillor for Social Welfare, Fuensanta García, where they viewed the improved facilities. Martínez explained that the project was funded by a council investment of 100,000 to improve quality of life and wellbeing in the elderly population of the town. She explained that the facilities will encourage elderly residents to spend time outdoors, perform physical activity and develop healthy lifestyle habits in safe leisure spaces.

The mayor stressed the importance of adapting care homes to the needs of the elderly to improve their physical, mental and social wellbeing.