Celts Golf Club hold September Championship with great showing at La Serena

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 14:52

The Celts Golf Club had a successful September championship last weekend

The Celts Golf Club celebrated their annual September championship on September 25 at La Serena. It was a windy day out on the course, which affected some of the scores though an excellent turn-out was still recorded.

Club Vice-Captain, George Thomas awarded prizes to club members for the month as well as to players in the tournament. The club’s monthly medals went to Kevin Russell, Karl DiMasio and Sheila Coyne for each of the respective categories.

Category I was won by Micke Stott, Jim Imrie took second place followed by Jean Randell. The top three finishers in Category II were Peter Dunne, David Marriott, and Gordon Montgomery. Category III’s top three finishers were Martin Fitzpatrick, Sally Hopkins, and Aki Stott.

The Celts expressed gratitude to staff at the club for their excellent maintenance of the course and hospitality and to the tournament committee for arranging the event and returning scores to the federation as well as all of those who attended the championship.

Celts Golf Club is also taking registrations for their International League in 2023 by email to: theinternationalleaguelvmail.com