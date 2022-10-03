By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 12:17

Controversial Polish journalist Jerzy Urban dies aged 89. Image: TygodnikNIE/Twitter

Jerzy Urban, the official spokesperson of the communist regime in Poland between 1981-1989, dies aged 89, according to reports on Monday, October 3.

Jerzy Urban, who was infamous for the press conferences after the introduction of martial law on December 13, 1981, during which 100 dissidents were killed, has died.

He was appointed a member of the Council of Ministers in April 1989. He held this position for six months. He also chaired the Radio and Television Committee “Polskie Radio i Telewizja”.

After the political transformation, already in the Third Polish Republic, Urban took up the position of editor-in-chief of “Tygodnik NIE”. He was also the owner of the Urma company which issued it.

The information about the death was confirmed to the media by Urban’s wife, Małgorzata Daniszewska.

Jerzy Urban nie żyje. pic.twitter.com/3s5kcGciov — Tygodnik NIE (@TygodnikNIE) October 3, 2022

One person wrote on Twitter: “Jerzy Urban, former controversial Polish communist government spokesman, later the publisher of satirical newspaper “NIE” and a great anti-clerical troll sentenced by a court for offending Pope John Paul II, known internationally as Doctor Earman has died.”

Jerzy Urban, former controversial Polish communist government spokesman, later the publisher of satirical newspaper "NIE" and a great anti-clerical troll sentenced by a court for offending Pope John Paul II, known internationally as Doctor Earman has died. pic.twitter.com/IAyee9E0ZM — Ausir ↙️↙️↙️↙️ (@VaultAusir) October 3, 2022

“Jerzy Urban passed away. A controversial figure. Some hated him, others loved him. It must be admitted, however, that as a spokesman for communist governments, he did not even lie close to the PiS propaganda,” another said.

Odszedł Jerzy Urban. Postać kontrowersyjna. Jedni go nienawidzili, inni kochali.

Trzeba jednak przyznać, że jako rzecznik komunistycznych rządów nawet nie zbliżył się w kłamstwie do propagandy PiS. — Pablo Morales (@PabloMoralesPL) October 3, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.