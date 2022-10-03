By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 14:05

New deputy coordinators appointed for Russia's four new regions after unanimously certifying annexations. Image: Ultraskrip/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S State Duma has announced the appointment of deputy coordinators for Russia’s new regions following the unanimous ratification of the annexation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson into the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, October 3.

The Council of the State Duma approved deputy coordinators for the new Russian regions at a meeting on the official website of the lower house of parliament on Monday, October 3.

“The Duma will be represented by Viktor Vodolatskyy in the Luhansk people’s republic, Dmytro Sablin in the Donetsk people’s republic, Andriy Krasov in Zaporizhzhya Region, and Gleb Khor in Kherson Region,” it read.

“MPs will work in the aforementioned regions, open reception offices there, receive Russian citizens and help to solve their problems.”

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that each faction would decide on its representatives in the Donetsk people’s republic, LNR, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Region and set up work there.

It added: “Voting on the issue of the incorporation of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, as well as Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation ended on September 27.

“On October 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma for ratification the agreements on admitting the four new regions to the Russian Federation.”

As noted, Russa’s State Duma ratified the annexation of four regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

According to the docs: