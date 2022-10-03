Driver dies after his vehicle leaves the road on the AP-7 in the Malaga municipality of Marbella

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 22:08

Image of a 061 ambulance. Credit: juntadeandalucia.es

A 61-year-old man died in the Malaga municipality of Marbella after his car left the AP-7 motorway.

As reported on the Emergencies 112 Andalusia Twitter profile, a 61-year-old man died this afternoon, Monday, October 4, when his vehicle left the road and crashed.

The incident occurred in the Malaga municipality of Marbella as the man was travelling in the direction of the city of Algeciras. He seemingly lost control, swerved, and collided with the central reservation’s concrete barrier before going off the road.

An emergency call was placed to the 112 operators at around 3pm informing them of a car leaving the road at Km172 of the AP-7 motorway. They pointed out that the driver was trapped inside his vehicle and was in need or urgent medical assistance.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the Health Emergency Center (CES) 061, to the location. It was joined by a patrol from the Guardia Civil, an appliance from the Marbella Fire Department, and a road maintenance unit.

On arrival at the location of the accident, the emergency services verified that there was nothing they could do to save the life of the driver and the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

