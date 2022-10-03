By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 17:14

Expect surprises with the return of 'Oktoberfest' to Torre del Mar. Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

The festival will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, from midday until 9:00.PM.

The event will feature live performances, typical gastronomy and many surprises.

The Mayor of Velez- Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, confirmed that “as every year, we have to thank the participation and collaboration of all the catering establishments in the Avenida Tore Tore.”

“As always, there will be music, good atmosphere, typical gastronomy and decoration throughout the area.”

The Mayor added: “In terms of performances, we will have live music, dances and shows.”

“This beer festival once again serves to boost the local economy and the area of Avenida Tore Tore, which takes into account the desire and willingness of its entrepreneurs to hold an event of this type.”

The Mayor confirmed: “This is an initiative that has a very positive impact on our shopkeepers and entrepreneurs.”

