Fun-filled cultural programme with events for all the family in Santa Pola

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 14:50

A range of cultural events are on offer this Autumn in Santa Pola for all ages

Santa Pola council have announced a packed cultural programme for the autumn full of theatre, music, literature and art. The council announced its programme on October 3, with events beginning on October 4 and running until the end of the month with something for all of the family.

Autumn in Santa Pola kicks off with a theatre production on October 4 performed by theatre students. An artwork event on October 5 will see primary school children contribute to a community art mural.

A rock concert for all the family will follow on Saturday October 8 at Glorieta. Special events will be held the following day to mark Valencia Day, but cultural events will begin at 12pm with speeches and a musical performance.

Other events this month include a book launch about football in Santa Pola, a music event by Cool de Sac, a concert by a music school, a language and heritage exhibition, a children’s puppet workshop and further theatre productions.

Residents can access the full programme online and view further details about each event at: https://www.santapola.es/2022/09/30/octubre-cultural-en-santa-pola/