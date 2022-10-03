German Foreign Minister: “We take Putin’s words very seriously – anything else would be negligent”

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 18:28

Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, insisted Putin’s threats should be taken very seriously.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today, Monday, October 3, that she takes the Russian President’s repeated nuclear bomb threats very seriously. She accused Vladimir Putin of ‘imperial madness’ that is not only directed against Ukraine. At the same time, he was ‘more isolated and lonely than ever’, she claimed.

Baerbock expressed concern about repeated nuclear bomb threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but at the same time stressed that the federal government will not allow itself to be blackmailed. “We take his words very seriously, anything else would be negligent”, she told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

Putin has repeatedly shown that he does not shy away from the worst war crimes. At the same time, he also knows that; “no country in the world – not even those who, like China, have not yet taken a clear position – would simply accept ignition on this issue”, Baerbock added.

“We must not and will not engage in blackmail, Putin would see that as an invitation to further escalation”, she stressed, while accusing Putin of ‘imperial madness’ that is not only aimed at Ukraine.

“Therefore, we responsibly continue our support to Ukraine”, she said. If Russia: “gets away with land grabs and blackmail and wins this war, i.e. destroys Ukraine, not only would the European peace order be in ruins, but no small country would be safe anymore”, warned the Foreign Minister, as reported by welt.de.

