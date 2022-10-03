Go local this October with Torrevieja’s local business activity programme

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 17:56

A focus on local business will give the sector a much-needed boost after the pandemic

An exciting programme will put the spotlight on local business in Torrevieja this month for a ‘Local Business Month’. The council unveiled the schedule at a press conference chaired by Councillor for Business, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, and attended by key local business figures on September 30.

The programme coincides with the harvest season in Torrevieja, meaning there is plenty of local produce on display. Events will showcase local seafood, street food and handicrafts as well as workshops to boost local business and traditional Halloween activities.

Activities get underway on October 4 with digital workshops for business owners. Workshops will also take place on October 19 and 25. A seafood market will take place from October 7-9 followed by an artisan market from October 14-16 and street food market from October 21-23. There will also be a huge raffle.

Speaking at the press conference, Martínez highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses after the sector suffered particularly during the pandemic, “Governments must continue to support businesses, big or small because they are the life, soul and heart of our towns and cities.”