Guest lecture gets events for International Breast Cancer Day underway in Benidorm

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 13:45

The lecture was well-attended by local advocates for cancer research and people wanting to learn more

Benidorm marked International Breast Cancer Day with a special lecture given by the Chief of Ontology from the University Hospital in Elche on October 1.

The lecture was given to start commemorative events taking place throughout October for International Breast Cancer Day. Dr. Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure gave the lecture at the El Torrejó council building, raising awareness about breast cancer, early diagnosis and treatments.

The event was organised by local organisation, Anémona, which supports individuals and their families suffering from breast cancer and gynaecological cancers. Anémona provides support through diagnosis, treatment and recovery. A spokesperson for Anémona explained that its October events were crucial in raising awareness for a cancer that 30,000 Spanish women are diagnosed with per year.

Further events are scheduled during October, including a ceremony on October 14 to place the distinctive pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness on the balcony of Benidorm City Hall. María Botella will lead the annual breast cancer solidarity walk on October 23. The event celebrates its 20th anniversary of raising awareness for breast cancer this year.