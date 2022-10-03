By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 17:27

La Caleta de Velez hosts the II Mountain Bike Rally. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The event will be held on Sunday, October 9, from 09:30.AM with rally tests, and then from 12:30.PM with the rally school.

The Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia, confirmed that “the II Mountain Bike Rally is scheduled for Sunday, 9 October, in the area of Cortijo Casa Baviera.”

“The importance of sporting events is the element of economic revitalisation, leisure and health and that is why this government team will continue to support this type of activity.”

The Deputy Mayor of Caleta de Velez, David Segura, confirmed that “this event will continue to put the town of La Caleta on the map and it will do so in terms of sport.”

“In addition,” he added: “I would like to remind you that this weekend Caleta is going to have two very important events: firstly, the ‘Mangolf’ tournament on Saturday, which is not only about sport, but also gastronomy, and secondly, the II Mountain Bike Rally.”

