By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 14:46

Moraira is happy to present The Bourbon Street Stompers. Image: Auditori Teulada Moraira

Performing on Sunday, October 16 at 7:00.PM in the Auditori Teulada Moraira.

The Bourbon Street Stompers, who are based in Germany, are recognised as one of the most prestigious septets of traditional jazz in Europe.

With 28 years of experience behind them, they always deliver great New Orleans Jazz and swing.

Their repertoire has systematically returned to the roots of another era in the chronology of Jazz: the true source of classic negro music from New Orleans of the 1920s and 1930s – Hot Jazz.

The live performances of the band are not only convincing but also add to the street style of Old New Orleans with costumes and history.

CLICK HERE for tickets or go to: https://entradas.instanticket.es/auditori-teulada/public/janto/main.php?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=141022BOURBON

Tickets are also available from the box office.

