Movie buzz as stars gather for Marbella International Film Festival at Hard Rock Hotel

By Sally Underwood • 03 October 2022 • 19:17

Natalie Stuart-Fox and Franky Lankester met film fans ahead of the Marbella Film Festival. Image: EWN

ON MONDAY, October 3, a multitude of stars, producers and directors gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to mingle ahead of the start of the Marbella International Film Festival on Wednesday, October 5.

The festival´s director, Mac Chakaveh and the hotel´s manager, Ignacio Gomez-Escolar Perez welcomed some of the biggest names in film to Marbella.

Mac explained: “We are so happy to now be hosting the festival at the Hard Rock Marbella.

“This year, more than 30 films are being screened at the festival and production companies from Spain, the UK, the UA, Ireland, France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Korea, and Brazil are attending.”

He added: “This year we are also hosting some very well-known faces, including Pirates of the Caribbean star Kevin McNally, Nicola Faraday, and Terry Stone.”

One of the star´s of the festival, actor Franky Lankester, explained he was this year showing a film that had been entirely shot in Marbella, named Room 4D.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Gianni McLaughlin spoke about how he is hosting the world premiere of his new film, Bless Me Father, at the festival and producer Natalie Stuart.Fox announced her new film, Bullet, will be screened on Wednesday.

The Marbella International Film Festival runs from Wednesday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9.

For more information, visit www.marbellafilmfestival.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.