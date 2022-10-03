By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 17:51

Nerja's 65th anniversary Fair Race brings together more than a thousand athletes. Image: Nerja Town Hall

On Sunday, October 2, on the Balcon de Europa, more than a thousand athletes gathered to participate in the 65th Nerja Fair Urban Race.

The Councilor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, celebrated the traditional and popular sporting event in Nerja, which has been held since 1957 and reaches its 65th anniversary.

Daniel confirmed: “It is a satisfaction to see so many athletes competing in this special edition. We should feel very proud of our Race at the Nerja Fair which is also being held for a good cause by supporting the Josep Carreras Foundation.”

“The Foundation against leukaemia continues to carry out great work in support of the sick and their families and in research.”

The councillor added: “My congratulations to the Department of Sports and the Nerja Athletics Club for this new success in the organisation.”

