No casualties reported in Torremolinos this summer despite record tourist numbers

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 18:50

No fatalities were recorded in Torremolinos this summer despite massive numbers of tourists

An end of season report into Torremolinos’ lifeguard service found that no fatal incidents were reported this summer in the town. The report, published on October 3, was welcomed by officials who praised lifeguards and local law enforcement.

Statistics showed that lifeguards provided assistance on 58 occasions in the water this summer and stepped in to help in 132 incidents on land on Torremolinos’ coastline. The council agency explained that most incidents requiring intervention were for health issues such as low blood pressure, cuts and bruises.

This year’s lifeguard staff was made up of 24 lifeguards, two nurses, an ambulance technician, a coordinator and three boat captains. Fifteen other assistants also worked part-time. Resources included a mobile ambulance, two first aid stations, a rapid intervention vehicle and three jet skis.

Councillor for beaches, Luis Rodriguez commented on the news saying, “We have to thank the coordinated efforts of lifeguards, local police and regional police for this excellent record”. He highlighted the lack of fatal incidents despite the large numbers of bathers in the region this summer. He extended his praise to beach bars and restaurants.