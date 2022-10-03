President Zelenskyy informs the nation of Ukrainian military’s success in liberating more territories

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 1:04

Image of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Credit: Ukraine Government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his nightly address to inform the nation of the continued success of the country’s military in liberating more territories.

In his nightly address to the nation on Sunday, October 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the continuing number of settlements that are being liberated daily by the country’s military.

The President said: “At least twice a day – in the morning and in the evening – I receive reports from our military. This week, the largest part of the reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our ongoing defence operation”.

“This, you know, is the trend… Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations”.

“Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it”.

“And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful place on Ukrainian land. I thank everyone – from generals to common soldiers, from professional soldiers, intelligence, and special forces, to volunteers and everyone who helps defend our state”.

💛💙 Kherson region. Khreshchenivka pic.twitter.com/FxNLyPqztZ — Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) October 2, 2022

___________________________________________________________

