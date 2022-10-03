Putin raises tensions as Russian nuclear military train is spotted on the move

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 21:04
Image of Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com
Fears of an escalation in Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine heightened after a large freight train was reportedly spotted on the move yesterday, Sunday, October 2. The train is associated with the transportation of specialist military hardware, notably a division of Russia’s Defence Ministry that handles nuclear arms.
Video footage posted on the pro-Russian Rybar Telegram channel showed a contingent of military vehicles moving through central Russia. They included BPM-97 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) which are believed to have been upgraded, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
This type of advanced military hardware which reportedly belongs to the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian MoD has not yet been deployed in large numbers by Putin in Ukraine. The armoured vehicles are thought to be mine-proof and have an air purification system that is designed to allow the occupants to endure long periods of sustained attacks.
Putin’s 12th Main Directorate division is tasked with maintaining and storing weapons for the Strategic Rocket Forces. This is a branch of the Russian military that allegedly deals specifically with nuclear weapons.
NATO recently warned its member states that the Belgorod nuclear submarine had been spotted leaving its base in the White Sea. Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin’s Chechen ally, called on the Kremlin to use ‘low-yield nuclear weapons’ on the battlefield in an attempt to turn the conflict in Russia’s favour.
