By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 16:51
Tributes pour in following the death of the Queen of Leith Mary Moriarty. Image: @Tommy__Martin/Twitter
Leigh Theatre posted on Twitter: “So sad to hear our Queen of Leith, Mary Moriarty, has passed away today. Rest in peace Mary 💙”
Tommy Martin wrote: “Tragic news this morning. Mary Moriarty, the Queen of Leith, has passed away. She was a legend, I loved her. She will be missed ❤️”
Liam Rudden shared his last moment with Mary.
“Our last laugh. Lockdown. 2020. Out on my daily walk and who do I meet but my mischievous pal Mary Moriarty – who else would have hired us to do #RockyHorror ON the Port O’ #Leith bar? Feisty, fearless and fantastic, with a huge heart, she lived for her adopted home, Leith.
#Star”
“Very sad to hear that Mary Moriarty, Queen of Leith, has died. She was always so kind to me. I sought her ‘blessing’ when I had the idea for writing Constitution Street and she let me interview her many times. Also a twin. Rest in power neighbour.❤️ It’s a day for leopard print:)” wrote Jemma Neville.
Kevin Williamson said: “That’s a sore one for the whole community of Leith. An absolute legend. Mary will be missed by everyone here. 💚 #MaryMoriarty”
“RIP to the Queen of Leith Mary Moriarty: an inspirational woman who worked for her community and also a style icon💔” said Lou Mclean.
@leighnotes said: “If ever the word ‘Legend’ applied then it was to Mary Moriarty, RIP 🙏”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
