Residents encouraged to get involved in politics as Local Democracy Week comes to Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 19:11

Marbella residents are being encouraged to get involved with their local politics

Marbella City Council will participate in a European scheme to promote local democracy. City Councillor for Citizen Participation, Enrique Rodriguez, announced the initiative on October 3, saying activities will run from October 5- 15 to mark the event in Marbella.

Rodriguez explained that the event aims to “strengthen the relationship between public representatives and local residents through an open dialogue”. The European Week for Local Democracy takes place in October every year to commemorate the signing of the European Charter of Local Self-Government in October 1985.

Marbella began participating in the date in 2019 but the pandemic paused and limited the scope of events during the last two years.

Organisers hope that the week will be back bigger than ever with a schedule of events to foster citizen participation in local politics. Events include guided cultural visits to City Council buildings, school visits by councillors, a round table discussion about democracy on Radio Marbella and neighbourhood meetings. The focus of all of the events is to develop trust in public representatives and bring residents closer to the authorities whose decisions influence their lives.