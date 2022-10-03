By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 16:53

Rincon de la Victoria "pink is more than just a colour". Image: Rincon del Victoria Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria to organise activities to mark International Breast Cancer Day.

The Department of Social Welfare of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall together with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) has organised a series of activities to celebrate International Breast Cancer Day under the slogan ‘Pink is more than just a colour’.

Informative activities will be held on Wednesday, October 19, with street tables aimed at raising awareness and promoting access to screening, diagnosis and effective treatment for the population.

On Sunday, October 23, a solidatity walk will take place and on Wednesday, October 26, and Saturday, October 29, there will be a workshop on how to deal with uncertainty in the face of cancer. There will also be physical and meditation activities on the beach.

The councillor for the area and second deputy mayor, Elena Aguilar, explained that these are “actions that aim to promote the early diagnosis of breast cancer, as well as to increase the access of the female population to controls and timely treatment of this disease”.

“We have to sensitise and raise awareness among women about the importance of having a regular breast examination, in order to detect any signs or abnormalities,” she added.

For more information on the activities taking place go to https://www.rincondelavictoria.es/

