By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 18:21
Rincon de la Victoria's rugby field work is now complete. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
Also involved was the de-compacting and re-filling of the elastic material. In addition, a new roof will soon be installed on the stands.
The total investment amounts to €38,416.53.
The Councillor for Sports, Antonio Jose Martin, explained that with this initiative “we are adapting the sports facilities to the current regulations for the approval of the field by the Spanish Rugby Federation to be able to play Division of Honour matches.”
The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance of the work “which places us at the forefront of competition with unique rugby facilities that will attract even more interest from National League teams and international clubs to carry out their seasonal training.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.