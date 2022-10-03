By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 18:21

Rincon de la Victoria's rugby field work is now complete. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

THE work consisted of remodelling and extending the artificial turf on the side strips outside the pitch by one metre and adapting the rainwater collection grille and the irrigation cannons.

Also involved was the de-compacting and re-filling of the elastic material. In addition, a new roof will soon be installed on the stands.

The total investment amounts to €38,416.53.

The Councillor for Sports, Antonio Jose Martin, explained that with this initiative “we are adapting the sports facilities to the current regulations for the approval of the field by the Spanish Rugby Federation to be able to play Division of Honour matches.”

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance of the work “which places us at the forefront of competition with unique rugby facilities that will attract even more interest from National League teams and international clubs to carry out their seasonal training.”

