Robber armed with a toy gun robs Kazakhstan gambling club

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 19:42

Image of gambling. Credit: Freedom Master/Shutterstock.com

A gambling club in Kazakhstan was robbed by a regular client who threatened employees with what turned out to be a toy gun.

As reported today, Monday, October 3, by Polisia.kz, a man broke into a gaming club in the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan on Friday, September 30. He held up the club’s employees at gunpoint and robbed the gambling establishment of 3.9 million tenge (approx €8,363).

Eyewitnesses of the incident and club employees said that the robber was a regular visitor of the club. He approached the cash register and, threatening the cashier’s desk with a gun, demanded the employees hand over all the money. A short time after he made his escape from the premises, police officers detained the robber.

He turned out to be a 34-year-old local resident. The man confessed to everything and said that the previous day he had lost a large sum in the club. That made him decide to arm himself with what turned out to be a toy gun in order to regain all his lost funds. A criminal case was initiated against the detainee and he is currently in the IVS.

Earlier the same day, it was reported in Lebanon that a woman similarly armed with a toy gun, accompanied by activists, broke into a bank branch and took out $13,000 (approx €13,260) from her savings account, as reported by gazeta.ru.

