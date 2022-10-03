By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 11:59

Ukraine reveals latest Russian combat losses including destruction of 16 APCs. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, October 3, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 16 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, October 2. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 4991.

According to the latest data, another 320 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 60,430.

Three more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 11 more Russian drones.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian plane which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 265. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of one Russian helicopter, taking the total destroyed to 228.

"True courage is being afraid, and going ahead and doing your job."

General Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Oct 3: pic.twitter.com/y5rPwkBmNj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 3, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, October 2 in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 222nd day of the war shows that the loss of the three more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2380, while the destruction of 11 more Russian drones now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1026 in total.

The destruction of 15 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3811 in total.

