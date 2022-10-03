By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 12:54

Five Russian-controlled settlements around Kharkiv reportedly liberated by Ukraine. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

FIVE Russian-controlled settlements around the Kharkiv region of Ukraine have reportedly been liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported on Monday, October 3.

The Ukrainian Army has reportedly liberated the Russian-controlled settlements of Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

“Ukrainian forces liberated Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka.”

The Russian front in eastern Kharkiv oblast is collapsing.

Ukrainian forces liberated Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka. pic.twitter.com/5gzbFSPxog — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) October 3, 2022

The news comes after five settlements around Lyman in the Donetsk region were liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday, October 1.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi said that the settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky had been liberated.

“The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded,” Cherevatyi said at the time.

Later it was revealed that Russian troops has retreated from the strategic town of Lyman, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 1.

“Due to the creation of an encirclement threat, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Lyman to “more profitable lines”, the Russian Defence Ministry said at the time.

They continued: “At the same time, the Ukrainian troops suffered serious losses in the Krasnyy Liman direction – over 200 personnel killed, five tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles and 23 armoured combat vehicles.

“However, having a significant superiority in forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought in reserves and continued their offensive,” the military added.

