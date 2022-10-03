Russian official who attempted to remove Putin from office faces conscription without military experience

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 20:17

A Russian councillor who called for Vladimir Putin to resign has been called up for conscription despite having no previous military experience.

A Russian municipal deputy who last month called for Vladimir Putin to reign from office has suddenly received a summons to join the military draft. This is despite his not having the required previous military experience, as reported today, Monday, October 3, by Newsweek.

Dmitry Baltrukov is a council official in Smolninskoye in St. Petersburg, which is Putin’s birthplace. Together with his fellow council members, the 43-year-old demanded that Putin step down as he was damaging Russia and its economy, and accused him of treason.

A court found him guilty of ‘discrediting’ the army under strict new laws that were passed in Russia and he was fined 44,000 rubles (£675). While he was away on business, his mother opened the door to military enlistment officers accompanied by police officers.

“Yesterday, four people came to the address where I registered. My mother saw two policemen and two men in uniform, she asked who they were and what they needed. They said that they were from the military registration and enlistment office and that they had brought the summons to me”, Baltrukov explained to Newsweek.

His mother was informed that her son was obliged to turn up at his local military enlistment building at 9am today. Mr Baltrukov has duly refused to attend. “Since I have no military experience, I believe that the real reason for the agenda is an attempt to get rid of me as a deputy”, he pointed out.

“I believe that what is happening is aimed at eliminating me as a political opponent and revenge for my position on handling the charge of treason against Putin. And a categorical rejection of war”, concluded the official.

Some days after launching their complaint against Putin, the Smolninskoye councillors found themselves taken to the police station and being interrogated by the cops.

