Russian scientist specialising in underwater acoustics and submarine detection dies suddenly in St Petersburg

Image of a Russian nuclear-powered submarine. Credit: mil.ru

A Russian scientist who specialised in underwater acoustics and submarine detection methods passed away in St Petersburgh while under house arrest.

Valeri Mitko, a Russian scientist who specialised in underwater acoustics and submarine detection methods, died in St Petersburg this Sunday, October 2. Mitko’s death was revealed by his lawyer.

“Today, at the age of 81, my client, Valeri Mitko, president of the Academy of Arctic Sciences, died”, the lawyer explained to the First Department human rights project. His lawyer omitted to say whether Mitko has been feeling unwell prior to his passing so one would presume it was an unexpected death.

Mitko had been under house arrest for the last two years after being accused of high treason. Specifically, he was charged with passing state secrets to China. He was due to appear in court later this year.

At 81 years of age, it is of course possible that the Russian scientist died a natural death. He becomes the third specialist to die in the past two years after being charged or convicted of high treason in connection with hypersonic weapon technology.

He was described by his lawyer as: “One of the greatest specialists in hydroacoustics in Russia”. In 2020, Mitko was accused of: “Delivering materials, which allegedly contained information classified as top secret, to China’s special services during a visit to that country”.

Such secret information allegedly included data on underwater acoustics and submarine detection methods. Following the recent attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, his special knowledge of underwater activities would surely have come in quite useful for any ongoing investigation one would have thought, as reported by 20minutos.es.

