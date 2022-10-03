By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 10:49

Schoolgirl arrested for trying to set fire to military registration and enlistment office in Russia. Image: Smit/Shutterstock.com

A 17-YEAR-OLD schoolgirl has been arrested in Russia’s Kazan for trying to set fire to the building of the military registration and enlistment office in the early hours of Monday, October 3.

The schoolgirl tried to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office in Kazan, Russia by throwing two Molotov cocktails at 4 am.

However, the teenager reportedly failed to hit the building and instead set fire to the grass.

She was arrested and taken to a local police station.

According to reports coming out of Russia, the girl had no prior history of juvenile problems.

Russian news outlet Shot also reported another similar incident occurred around 5 a.m. in Krasnoyarsk on Krasnodarskaya Street.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building, and the fuel ignited on the pavement and was quickly extinguished by police officers.

It is specified that in both cases there were no injuries or casualties, as reported by Shot.

The news comes after an arson attempt on a military enlistment office in Uryupinsk, Russia, took place in the early hours of Monday, September 26.

It also follows the news that Aleksandr Eliseev, a Russian commander in Ust-Ilimsk, Russia, was shot at a military enlistment office on the same day.

According to reports by Russian news agency Baza on September 26, eyewitnesses claimed the exact phrase said by Ruslan Ziminin before he opened fire on Aleksandr Eliseev, the Ust-Ilimsk military commissar, was: “We’ll all go home now.”

