By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 13:28

Spain receives a satisfaction level of 96 per cent from summer tourists. Image: Spanish government/Industry, Trade and Tourism

Leisure facilities were the most highly rated aspect (94 per cent), followed by infrastructure (92 per cent).

North Americans, Latin Americans, British and Irish are the most satisfied and more than half (55 per cent) plan to return in the next 12 months, the Spanish government confirmed on Monday, October 3.

96 per cent of international tourists who visited Spain this summer were satisfied or very satisfied with their trip.

This is reflected in the Visitor Satisfaction Survey 2022 presented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdes, and the Director of Turespana, Miguel Sanz, at the 2nd Turespana Convention.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, confirmed that: “Listening to the opinion of our international visitors is an essential exercise in order to continue improving.”

“The high level of satisfaction shown by tourists who come to Spain is proof of the high level of professionalism and quality of our tourism sector, and should serve as a stimulus for us to continue improving our tourism offer and progressing towards excellence.”

The leisure offer is the element with the highest level of satisfaction (94 per cent of those surveyed are satisfied or very satisfied), followed by infrastructures such as airports, roads and seafront promenades and transport at the destination – metro, taxi, bus, train, boat and plane – (with 92 per cent satisfaction, respectively).

The characteristics of the destinations they visit, including safety, cleanliness, green areas, landscape and accessibility for people with disabilities, satisfied 92 per cent of respondents, a percentage similar to that achieved by the restaurant on offer.

The accommodation convinced nine out of ten tourists, while three out of four said they were satisfied with the commitment to the sustainability of the destination visited. It is in this last aspect where a higher percentage of tourists (21 per cent) do not know, do not answer the question or have no opinion on the matter.

