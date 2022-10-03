By Guest Writer • 03 October 2022 • 11:16

Some of the models from an earlier fashion show Credit: Mapuchi Moda Facebook

STILL time to support Cudeca Benalmadena at charity event in Olivia’s La Cala this Wednesday October 5 with the chance to view latest fashion.

There will be a fashion show with catwalk featuring clothes from Mapuchi Moda a local brand owned by Sara Haley who is a regular supporter of the Cudeca Foundation.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a two-course meal with unlimited cava from 7pm and discover the new venture Le Mirage de La Mer situated upstairs at Olivia´s La Cala.

Cost of the night is €35 of which a €5 donation will be passed to the Cudeca palliative care centre so apart from enjoying a great night at one of La Cala’s top restaurants, guests will know that they are helping this important local charity.

Following the catwalk show, which unveils Mapuchi Moda’s Autumn Collection which includes a selection of knitwear, all clothes will be on display for guests to try on and buy.

Prebooking is required by emailing [email protected] or calling 952 494 935.

Le Mirage is located on at a stunning rooftop, beachfront terrace overlooking the beach in the heart of La Cala De Mijas and Chef David Boyejo is a professionally trained and highly experienced Nigerian-born chef with an extensive background in French cuisines and pastries.

