The 10 best estate agents in Sotogrande

By Annie Dabb • 03 October 2022 • 9:45

Image - julpho/shutterstock

Buying, selling or renting a property can be a big, and really exciting change, however, it can also be time-consuming with lots of things to think about due to confusing paperwork and legalities, which can add unnecessary stress to your relaxed Spanish lifestyle! It’s always a good idea to find the best, most well-trusted estate agent in the area, so, with that in mind, The Euro Weekly News have put together a handy guide to take you through the best estate agents in Sotogrande to help you on your journey, whether you’re looking to secure a sale or find your perfect property.

When looking to buy, sell or rent a property, it’s always advisable to work with a trusted estate agent in a language that you can understand. You will need someone who can help you to arrange viewings, fill out all of the relevant paperwork, liaise with prospective buyers or sellers, and work with your budget in mind. That’s why we have put together a list of the best estate agents in Sotogrande to sell your home or find you your dream property in Spain.

Types of property in Sotogrande

Nearby the bright lights of Marbella and the gorgeous coast and mountains of Estepona, but with its own tranquil atmosphere, Sotogrande is a small but increasingly popular place to live, especially for British expats, home to plenty of prestigious residential developments along the Costa del Sol. Whether you’re looking to up and move completely, or quite fancy a second home in a beautiful private coastal community, surrounded by immaculately maintained scenery, Sotogrande could be your new home.

Ideal for families who are looking to raise their children somewhere safe, or couples who are looking to somewhere to relax and retire to, Sotogrande is home to an eclectic mix of restaurants and bars, but if it’s the nightlife of Ibiza you’re looking for, you won’t find it here. However, what you will find is one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Spain, with round-the-clock security and a large ex-pat population with diverse people from all over the world and a real sense of community.

To find your perfect property in what presents itself as such a luxurious and friendly dream location, working with an estate agent in Sotogrande is the best way to make sure everything runs smoothly and you can start relaxing near Sotogrande’s marina, maybe with a glass of champagne to celebrate your new home!

The most popular areas in Sotogrande

Well-positioned along Spain’s Mediterranean coast, although Sotogrande is less than seven acres in size, it’s not far from the chic town of Tarifa to the life, the kite surfing capital of europe, and slightly further up towards the Atlantic, you’ll find Vejer and Conil, two quaint and quintessentially Spanish towns. Head East towards the incredible hilltop town of Casares for some breathtaking views or, if Sotogrande’s own superb yachting marina isn’t enough to keep you satisfied, explore Estepona’s fantastic port. Whilst Sotogrande is also home to many amenities and excellent bars and restaurants, its neighbouring town of Torreguadario is also home to many bars serving delicious tapas and a wonderful beach on which you can while away the afternoon.

Sotogrande itself is composed of Sotogrande Costa and Sotogrande Alto and Sotogrande Marina. Take a look at each of them here before deciding on the best estate agent to help you find your dream property.

Sotogrande Costa

Near the coast and so named because all of the streets are named after Spanish royalty, Kings and Queens can be found in Sotogrande Costa. Take a stroll down one of the lower streets or round the Real Club de Golf in this part of Sotogrande. Also in this area, you’ll find Zone A and B, comprised of streets all starting with either A or B names. The roads here are tranquil and tree-lined and play host to wonderful villas of varying prices.

Across the A7 freeway which separates Sotogrande Costa from Sotogrande Alt0, you’ll find Zone C and D, and further up, E, F and G, the latter of which is home to the Alemenara Hotel, a charming place for your guests to stay or for those thinking of taking a holiday to Sotogrande.

Sotogrande Alto

Sotogrande Alto is geographically bigger than other coastal areas, and if you’re struggling to decide whether you want a villa with a woodland view, copious countryside to gaze out onto, or stunning seascapes on your doorstep, there’s a large selection here for you to choose from. This area is also great for families as the international school is close by and there are nearby horse-riding stables should your children want to take this up as a hobby.

Sotogrande Marina

Across the river from Kings and Queens, you’ll find Sotogrande Marina, which boasts interesting and unique shops a plenty and where you can certainly get your fill of incredible restaurants. Enjoy dinner with a view in one of the restaurants with a beer garden and a waterfront view, making the most of the splendid sun in your new Spanish lifestyle.

The best estate agents for your move to Sotogrande

Buying, selling or renting a property is a huge task involving lots of paperwork and documents and with many factors to consider such as your lifestyle and needs, the area and amenities and, of course, your budget. That’s why we have made a list of the best estate agents in Sotogrande to help you on your exciting journey.

Our Recommendation 1. Sotograndeonline by Consuelo Silva and Gian Carlo Borda Silva Sotograndeonline is a family-run real estate agency in Sotogrande that was established in 1999 and led by residents of the area Consuelo Silva and Gian Carlo Borda. Following 30 years of residency in Sotogrande, Consuelo and Gian Carlo offer a personalised and trusted consultancy service, underpinned by their extensive knowledge and experience of the housing market, helping clients to find their new dream home or holiday property. Finding out the needs and requirements of each client, the team at Sotograndeonline will provide you with an honest, reliable and knowledgeable service that is matched to your specific needs and lifestyle. With so much to offer, the area of Sotogrande is much more than beaches, golf courses, the marina and polo – something that Sotogrande Online knows intimately. Your requirements and needs are the number one priority for Sotograndeonline, presenting you with the best real estate options in this beautiful, haven on the Costa del Sol – whether that be a pied a terre, a spectacular villa, a discreet villa, a penthouse, a house with a mooring at the foot of the garden, an apartment, a land to plan your future home or a farm in the countryside. With hundreds of satisfied clients from Spain and all over the rest of the world now living their dream lives in the prestigious area of Sotogrande, the team at Sotograndeonline maintains good ties with owners (who were buyers in their day) and speak Spanish, English and German to help you throughout the buying journey. Covering the best and most prestigious areas of Sotogrande including the beautiful coast, the charming marina, the Sotogrande La Reserva Club and the stunning Sotogrande Alto with its fabulous view, Consuelo Silva and Gian Carlo Borda have extensive knowledge and experience in all corners of Sotogrande to find the perfect property for you. Website: Click here Address: Galerias Paniagua local 3, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque Telephone: +34 609 510 257 / + 34 629 658 733 Email: [email protected] Facebook: Click here Instagram: Click here Sponsored

2. Estate Agents Marbella

Focussed on bringing a personal touch to prime property in Marbella and Sotogrande, Estate Agents Marbella have been operating as a luxury property agent since 2002. Running the business as a family, they know how important it is to find somewhere that everyone loves and that has something for everyone, whether that be a villa with a pool and mountain views, or one with multiple bedrooms, each with its own ensuite.

Telephone: 952 88 77 24

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here.

3. Sotogrande – Marbella Homes

The go-to estate agents from Marbella to Sotogrande and located in the prestigious port of the latter, this company has more than 20 years of experience, boasting a team of dedicated and passionate real estate agents to help you find the perfect property. With access to a wide selection of properties in Sotogrande, they collaborate with all real estate agents in the Costa del Sol to provide the best service and choice for their clients.

Telephone: 956 790 025

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. Future Homes

A family-run business dealing in real estate since 1999, Future Homes have over 20 years of experience when it comes to finding you the perfect property. They pride themselves on knowledge, credibility and consistency, knowing their real estate market inside out and mostly recommend and offer their direct properties to clients, ensuring the highest quality homes specific to each new potential buyer.

Founded by qualified lawyer Victoria Lewis in 1999, her two daughters have joined her in running the business, along with multilingual office manager Martyna, to offer a personal service for a wide array of clientele, from their family to yours

Telephone: 952 796 389

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here.

5. Terra Meridiana

Initially started by husband and wife Adam Neale and Theodor Delville in 2003, Terra Meridiana is the product of their ambition to build a small and personal business to identify clients’ specific needs and desires when it comes to helping them find their perfect home. Their aim is to guide their clients through each and every step of the buying and selling process as seamlessly as possible, and they have a whole host of satisfied clients to prove how successful they’ve been at this and could be for you too.

Specialising in the areas of Estepona, Marbella, Benahavis and Sotogrande, Adam and Theodor are committed to offering a professional, transparent and high-quality service to all of their clients and with access to 99 per cent of properties on the market, they will do everything they can to match the client with their perfect property.

Telephone: 951 318 480

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

6. Genius Properties

In line with their motto ‘intelligently simple’, Genius Properties strive to make selling your property or buying your perfect home, whether it’s an apartment, townhouse, villa, land, or even something completely different, as straightforward as possible.

At Genius Properties, they make sure to listen carefully to their client’s specific requirements and desires in order to find them the perfect property which ticks all the boxes, even if this means sharing their earnings with another agent.

Telephone: 971 706 972

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

7. Alvarez Real Estate

With over 10 years of experience, from their offices located on Estepona Port, Alvarez Real Estate has produced 100s of satisfied clients and property owners through being a familiar business with an intimate and transparent approach to real estate. By maintaining such excellent communication and links with their clients, this company really make sure that each individual customer finds a property that meets their requirements and specifications so that they can have the home of their dreams.

Telephone: 952 928 379

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

8. Sur Estates

As one of the leading, most reputable estate agencies on the Costa del Sol, Sur Estates pride themselves on the knowledge, honesty, transparency, impartiality, integrity, hard work, dedication and attention to detail that they bring to every client’s property search. Their mission for the last ten years so far has been to provide an unparalleled real estate experience in which the client feels that their exact wishes and requirements are being met to a T.

Through intimate knowledge of the Costa del Sol’s most desirable areas and complexes, Sur Estates are able to offer a professional and personal service to their clients every single time, remaining involved at every stage of the process so as to offer continual support in order to exceed their client’s expectations when it comes to the real estate market.

Telephone: 951 507 232

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

9. Alegra Estates

After leaving the busy city life of London in 2006 and moving to Estepona, married couple Mark and Joy founded Alegra Estates, renaming the company after the birth of their first daughter. They wanted to bring everything they find joyous about the Spanish lifestyle to their business and keep everything in-house in order to do so, ensuring the highest degree of client satisfaction by taking care of everything themselves from start to finish.

Having built connections with other agents along the Costa del Sol, the estate agents at Alegra Estates aim to provide their clients with as much choice as possible, so that they can actually enjoy the buying process, all proceedings dealt with professionally and personably. They also guide their clients through legal services, property management, area knowledge, schooling advice, interior design and local tradesmen, knowing how important all of these things are when it comes to choosing your home.

Telephone: 952 755 777

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

10. Melrose Properties

Located in nearby Estepona’s port, Melrose Properties have their finger on the pulse when it comes to knowledge about properties in the area, and are fully committed to their clients, specialising in offering sound investment opportunities as well as expert guidance on sales and rentals. Whilst their independence means that they will prioritise the personal needs of the individual client, their listings and extensive network of associates and brokers have allowed them to build up their portfolio to offer the best properties.

Having committed themselves to the highest quality of customer service, the estate agents at Melrose Properties offer straightforward, clear and informative professional advice when it comes to buying or selling a property, supporting their clients from start to finish.

Telephone: +34 952 802 912

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here