Themed talks to improve quality of life for the elderly in Altea in October

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 13:07

A special programme of talks will cater for elderly people’s needs in Altea this month for the elderly.

Altea is marking the month for the elderly with a special programme of talks with the theme ‘How to age healthily’. The council announced the programme for the month of October on October 3.

The programme will kick off with a talk entitled ‘Nutrition for the elderly’ on October 6 at 6pm in Altea Social Centre. The talk will cover the best food groups to eat at each age to adequately fuel elderly people in their daily activities and avoid deficiencies that could be detrimental for health.

The other topics covered include social services for the elderly, resources for the elderly and intimate care for the elderly, given by a local OB/GYN specialist.

Announcing the programme, councillor for Social Welfare and the Elderly, José Luis León Gascón explained “our programme is aimed at detecting, assessing and offering help for elderly people suffering from loneliness”. He added “The talks are given by experts and will certainly provide interesting tips to improve quality of life for the elderly. I highly recommend attending.”

The talks are free to attend and do not require prior registration.