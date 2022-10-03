By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:05
Tickets are now available for "Soul Songs" in Denia. Image: Teatro Auditorio Denia
Showing at the Teatro Auditorio in Denia on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00.PM.
The “Soul Songs” show started from Teresa Juan Lopez’s bilingual book “Cantos del alma/Soul Songs” which honours women and has been described as: “A great poetic script that unifies differences between gender and praises the beauty of the soul”.
An audiobook with music goes with this publication and has been recorded by the author in the studio.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.