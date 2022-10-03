By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:05

Tickets are now available for "Soul Songs" in Denia. Image: Teatro Auditorio Denia

Multidisciplinary Spanish artist Teresa Juan Lopez performs her new show in English entitled “Soul Songs”.

Showing at the Teatro Auditorio in Denia on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00.PM.

The “Soul Songs” show started from Teresa Juan Lopez’s bilingual book “Cantos del alma/Soul Songs” which honours women and has been described as: “A great poetic script that unifies differences between gender and praises the beauty of the soul”.

An audiobook with music goes with this publication and has been recorded by the author in the studio.

