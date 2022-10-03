Tickets now available for A Night on Broadway

By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:23
Justine Cook, Lonee Hopwood and Barbara Eastaff. Image: Studio 32
A Night on Broadway will consist of nine mini productions with 27 musical numbers from shows that they have put on over the past 13 years.
In that time Studio 32 has donated over €40,000 to local charities.
A great cast has been assembled to bring you an extravaganza of musical numbers and dance.
The show will run at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, on November 10, 11 and 12.
For more information or to book tickets:-
Studio 32 is always looking for people to join their group (especially men) who can, or have aspirations to sing, dance and act. Or anyone who has experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who has experience working with costumes.
If you are that person and would like further information on the theatre company and rehearsal times, go to the website: www.studiothirtytwo.org
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.