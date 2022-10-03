Tickets now available for A Night on Broadway

By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 15:23

Justine Cook, Lonee Hopwood and Barbara Eastaff. Image: Studio 32

Studio 32 is well into rehearsals for its most challenging production so far.

A Night on Broadway will consist of nine mini productions with 27 musical numbers from shows that they have put on over the past 13 years.

In that time Studio 32 has donated over €40,000 to local charities.

A great cast has been assembled to bring you an extravaganza of musical numbers and dance.

The show will run at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, on November 10, 11 and 12.

For more information or to book tickets:-

Email: [email protected]

Call: (+34) 679 062 272

Website: www.studiothirtytwo.org

Studio 32 is always looking for people to join their group (especially men) who can, or have aspirations to sing, dance and act. Or anyone who has experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who has experience working with costumes.

If you are that person and would like further information on the theatre company and rehearsal times, go to the website: www.studiothirtytwo.org

