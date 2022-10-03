Tory Party Conference locked down in Birmingham over ‘potential security threat’

By Chris King • 03 October 2022 • 18:53

Image of the ICC in Birmingham. Credit: Google maps - William Mann

A ‘potential security threat’ led to the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham being locked down.

An unknown security threat resulted in the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham being locked down this afternoon, Monday, October 3. It occurred minutes before the Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng was due to make an important speech.

Birmingham Police tweeted a statement that read: ‘Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC. Further updates to follow’.

Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC. Further updates to follow #CPC22 — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) October 3, 2022

With the International Convention Centre (ICC) locked down, journalists who were waiting to enter were informed that nobody would be allowed either in or out of the building. The lockdown also caused a Young Conservatives event that was scheduled to take place with Home Secretary Suella Braverman to be delayed.

A later tweet from Birmingham Police clarified that the incident was over: ‘Security restrictions at the ICC have been lifted following a potential security alert. Delegates and visitors are now able to leave the centre. We would like to thank everyone for their patience’.

Security restrictions at the ICC @thenecgroup have been lifted following a potential security alert. Delegates and visitors are now able to leave the centre #CPC22 We would like to thank everyone for their patience. — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) October 3, 2022

Speaking with the Mail Online, Conservative Councillor for Oxfordshire County Council, Liam Walker, explained, ‘There was some sort of security incident but we have all been let out now. People in my section were held for 45 minutes but others were held for over an hour”.

‘It was a bit awkward because we had MPs and delegates trying to get out for other meetings but fortunately someone blasting the tunes. No one was allowed into the venue or out of the venue. No one could get into the Chancellor’s speech. But better to be safe than sorry’, the MP added.

