Twelfth Butterfly Charity Ball causes quite the flutter raising more than €4500

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 18:20

Locals at the ball dressed to impress!

The XII Butterfly Charity Ball raised a dazzling €4620 for DEBRA at their event of the year on September 30. The glittering event is back to the Costa del Sol at the La Marina Resort after two years of restrictions caused a hiatus. Guests were dressed to the nines with ladies looking very glamorous in ballgowns and gentlemen very dapper in their suits.

140 guests attended the evening who enjoyed a poolside cava reception followed by a three-course meal and first-class evening entertainment by Pete Faux and Paula Molina. Guests were hosted by Tommy Rogers who helped to raise further funds throughout the night with a raffle and auction which offered luxury prizes!

The Butterfly Children’s charity thanked event organisers for hosting a special evening, local businesses for their generous prize donations, staff at the venue for their hard work and the guests who gave generously during the evening.

Preparations for next year’s 30th anniversary event are already underway, to register your interest please email: [email protected] or call 616 076 072.