By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 14:04
U3A: Join Calpe's gentlemen's group. Image: U3A Calpe
Time was not of the essence; it was more about a social gathering and one way or another the group found remedies for all the world’s ills.
It was a time to meet friends old and new. Due to the seismic shift in the way things are done post-Brexit, some friends only get together occasionally but the meetings are always conducted with enthusiasm.
The next gathering at the “Punjabi” in Calpe is on October 27.
All U3A members are invited and guests are always well received. If you are not a member go along anyway and get to know the group, you might even like it and join!
For more information email: [email protected]
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.