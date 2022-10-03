By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 14:04

U3A: Join Calpe's gentlemen's group. Image: U3A Calpe

The gentlemen of the Calpe U3A enjoyed another wonderful event on Thursday, September 29, when 23 of them descended upon the restaurant “Agua Marina” for lunch.

Time was not of the essence; it was more about a social gathering and one way or another the group found remedies for all the world’s ills.

It was a time to meet friends old and new. Due to the seismic shift in the way things are done post-Brexit, some friends only get together occasionally but the meetings are always conducted with enthusiasm.

The next gathering at the “Punjabi” in Calpe is on October 27.

All U3A members are invited and guests are always well received. If you are not a member go along anyway and get to know the group, you might even like it and join!

For more information email: [email protected]

