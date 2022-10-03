By Anna Ellis • 03 October 2022 • 16:03

Velez-Malaga presents its programme of activities in recognition of World Mental Health Day. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10, and is based this year on the work of humanisation in relation to issues such as stigma, prevention and promotion of mental health.

World Mental Health Day’s slogan in Axarquia will read: ‘The thread that unites us’.

Velez- Malaga Town Hall has confirmed that World Mental Health commemorates, above all, the normalised social integration of people with some kind of mental disorder.

Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor Gonzalez, explained that “it is necessary to vindicate with initiatives like this, the fundamental rights of people with mental health problems.”

“Mental health is an illness that anyone can suffer throughout their life and it is very important for people to be informed and aware,” he added.

Gonzalez stressed that on October 10, “the aim is to demand prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and continuity of care for mental disorders, as well as to make a general call for people with this type of disorder to be treated naturally and without taboos in the different areas of daily life.”

For more information about the activities planned go to: https://www.velezmalaga.es/

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.