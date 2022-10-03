By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 13:12

WATCH: Wonder strike from Algeciras' Tomás goes viral. Image: @Primera_RFEF

A WONDER strike from Algeciras player Tomás has gone viral on social media.

Algeciras, from Cadiz, Andalucia, celebrated a great goal from winger Tomás on Sunday, October 2, and a clip of the strike has gone viral.

The video shows Tomas taking a short corner to teammate Alvaro Romero who backheels the ball back into the pass of the winger who runs onto it and curls the ball with the outside of his boot into the top corner of the net.

“💥 THIS. IS. AN AUTHENTIC. GOAL. He took the corner. He finished it off with the outside after a backheel from @Varo7r. 👏🏻 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗱 by @TomasSM7. 🔴⚪️ @AlgecirasCF.”

According to Spanish media reports, the Algeciras left-footer’s outside-of-the-foot strike, which sealed Algeciras’ 1-2 win in Ceuta, was voted “the goal of the whole Andalusian matchday.”

Many people commented on the goal.

“Candidate for goal of the day in #PrimeraFederación the second Algeciras goal scored by Tomás Sanchez with the outside against Ceuta this morning ¡¡It’s a great goal!!!! 😮 #PrimeraRFEF”

Candidato a gol de la jornada en #PrimeraFederación el segundo del Algeciras anotado por Tomás Sanchez con el exterior frente al Ceuta ésta mañana ¡¡¡Es un pedazo gol!!! 😮 #PrimeraRFEF pic.twitter.com/QVfry12NCA — Gerardo Rey 👑 (@GerardoRey66) October 2, 2022

“I guess we won’t need to vote this round, no???? @TomasSM7 sign up for another one already my dear…🔥🔥🔥🔥

Imagino que no hará falta votar esta jornada no???? @TomasSM7 apúntate otro ya querido mío…🔥🔥🔥 — jfigueras21 (@jfigueras21) October 2, 2022

“This week you don’t need to vote for the goal of the week.”

Esta semana no hace falta que hagáis la votación del gol de la jornada. — Adrián (@adrinodue) October 2, 2022

The wonderful goal captured on video in Spain comes after a more ugly side to the game was captured in the UK.

The video captured the moment Oldham and Wrexham fans clashed before their side’s National League match on Saturday, October 1.

The footage shows around 100 hooligans can be seen throwing kicks and punches at each other as police arrive on the scene.

