The young girl had planned to run away with a friend but when she pulled out she shot herself after trying to murder her father. He has since been released from hospital after suffering a wound to the abdomen.

She is believed to have fled the scene before turning the gun on herself. She was taken to hospital with a wound to the head only to die two days later.

 

A police spokesperson  said: “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.”

Her friend in the meantime has been charged with conspiracy to murder after failing to go through with the pact.