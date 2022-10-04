By Annie Dabb • 04 October 2022 • 6:54

Fuengirola is a fabulous part of Spain to visit for many reasons, including the phenomenal coastline (the longest in all of Malaga), the fabulous climate and of course, the food! To make sure that you fully enjoy all that Fuengirola has to offer, it’s best to start early, and by that, we mean with a great breakfast to fuel you for the rest of the day. Luckily, The Euro Weekly News has compiled a guide to the 15 best breakfasts in Fuengirola to put a smile on your face and fill up your tummy for a fun day ahead.

Take a look at our ultimate guide to the 15 best breakfasts in Fuengirola to start your day right!

Scoffers Cafe

This British bar and cafe serve full English breakfasts to eat in or take away, as well as other classic tasty breakfast items and a great coffee. Many holidaymakers start their holiday off with a breakfast on Scoffers Cafe terrace before heading out for a day on the beach!

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 17, 29640 Fuengirola Spain

Opening Hours: 10am-4pm

Telephone: +34 649 69 10 77

La Mar Cafe Fuengirola

The best terrace cafe in Fuengirola, not only serves breakfasts, but also hamburgers and multiple tasting options, La Mar Cafe serves coffee and Argentinian pastries, as well as traditional churros, pan con tomate (bread with tomato) and freshly squeezed orange juice in a quaint little nautical-themed wooden hut near the seafront. Dine-in and takeaway options are available.

Address: C. Lamo de Espinosa, 1, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am-7pm Monday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 952 342 446

Lorena Cafe Los Boliches

Home to the vegan serranito (a traditional Spanish breakfast sandwich typically made with egg, Jamon, alioli and pepper – in other words, a BIG deal in Spain) Lorena Cafe offers a wide range of breakfast options, and coffees to wake you up in the morning, suitable for all dietary requirements.

Address: Av. Ramon y Cajal, 48, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am-11:15pm Monday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 952 475 484

The B’s Knees

The perfect place if you’re after breakfast with a view, whether you’re craving a full English or a healthy and refreshing smoothie, The B’s knees has an extensive breakfast menu which includes vegetarian options. If you’re still around by lunchtime, they also do a highly recommended Sunday roast and a range of delicious platters.

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España 11, Fuengirola, Spain

Opening Hours: 9:30am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 655 479 684

Sol Y Mar Cafe

Open since 1972 and renovated in 2010, the Sol Y Mar Cafe (sun and sea cafe) is a bright and colourful tropical-themed restaurant and one of the best places to start the day with some of the best coffee and breakfast options along the Costa del Sol. With deals on cocktails in the evenings and a delicious dinner time menu, you’ll want to return in the evening as well!

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, 26, Fuengirola, Spain, 29640

Opening Hours: 9am-1am Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-2am Friday and Saturday, closed on Thursdays

Telephone: +95 258 0789

San Chocolate Coffee Gallery

A charming vintage cafe with homemade food and other baked goods, a visit to Fuengirola is not complete without a breakfast at San Chocolate Coffee Gallery. The perfect place to indulge your sweet tooth, why not treat yourself to a croissant filled with artisan pistachio ice cream, or a chocolate and raspberry brownie…you are on holiday after all!

Address: C.San Pancracio, 6, Fuengirola, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am-10pm Monday to Tuesday, 9am-9pm Wednesday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 337 065

Brunch La bohemia by Copa d’oro

Brunch La Bohemia believe that brunch shouldn’t be regular, it should be amazing. With this ideology in mind, they offer a different approach to Brunch by incorporating flavours from around the world in their mixology of dishes, all served and enjoyed in front of a gorgeous oceanfront view. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España 3, 29640, Fuengirola

Opening Hours: 9am-2am Monday to Sunday

Telephone: 620 262 019

Pasapalo

Specialising in Venezuelan-inspired street food, which is also gluten-free and halal, Pasapalo serve authentic and delicious arepas (a traditional Latin American taco-type shell with your choice of filling), something a little different for you to start your day with! Fancy something a little more traditionally breakfasty? They also offer an extensive breakfast menu which includes a wide selection of delicious juices and smoothies for a healthy kick in the morning!

Address: Centro Comercial Miramar, Local A30, Mijas Costa, Fuengirola, Malaga, España, 29640

Opening Hours: 10am-11:30pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-12:30am Friday to Saturday, closed on Sunday

Telephone: 952 197 562

Simmy’s Beach Cafe and Bar

Having earned a bit of a name for themselves due to their fantastic breakfasts and delicious smoothies, this cafe is a great place to start the day with a full English, a wide selection of tostadas, or a breakfast muffin for champions. Make sure to have a smoothie (or maybe a cheeky caña) on the side as you enjoy breakfast with a gorgeous sea view.

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, 2, Fuengirola, Spain

Opening Hours: 10am-5pm Tuesday to Thursday, 10am-8pm Friday to Saturday, 1oam-5pm Sunday, closed on Mondays

Telephone: 711014364

The Oasis Cafe Restaurant

A fantastic cafe situated in la Cala hills, serving anything from breakfast to kebabs, run by a lovely couple called Soli and Laura, they also have an outdoor terrace from which diners can regularly enjoy live entertainment whilst they tuck into their delicious meal.

Address: La Cala hills, Fuengirola, Spain

Opening Hours: 8am-11pm Monday to Saturday, 8pm-11pm Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 314 224

Go Green!

Boasting healthy foods, coffees, juices and an eco market, Go Green! is not only a good life motto, but also a delicious breakfast and brunch spot with plenty of veggie-friendly dishes. Slightly hidden next to Fuengirola’s raised train tracks, and popular amongst Finnish expats due to its location next to the Finnish Ewalds shop, this cafe also serves a few naughty treats because loving the planet doesn’t mean depriving your sweet-tooth of what it wants (we see you, and we want an extra spoon so we can share!).

Address: Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo, 9, 29640, Fuengirola, Malaga

Opening Hours: 8:30am-5:30pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays

Telephone: +34 951 774 629

The Sandpiper Restaurant

A charming restaurant on the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, The Sandpiper offer their guests the option to create their own breakfast to have served with juice and toast. Alternatively, hungry diners can go for the ‘All you can eat’ option, or the pancakes, and with clearly specified allergen information, there’s something for everyone.

Address: 81, Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana, 29640, Fuengirola, Malaga, España

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Monday

Telephone: 600 835 893

Tejeringo’s Coffee

Tereringo’s Coffee was started with the intention of emulating the familiarity of churros of days gone by with a modern twist, and they certainly don’t compromise on quality when it comes to serving a breakfast that will remind you of your childhood. Enjoy one of their famous tejeringos with a delicious frappe or coffee to start your day the right way.

Address: Avenida Jesus Santos Rein no.q 29640, Fuengirola,

Opening Hours: 8:30am-12:30pm and 5pm-8:30pm Monday to Friday, 8am-1pm and 5pm-8:30pm Saturday to Sunday

Telephone: 951 100 253

Cafeteria Manila

The self-proclaimed best pot of tea in town, Cafeteria Manila serve a wide range of breakfast options including a full English (with an option for veggies as well) and a full Spanish. If you fancy something a little lighter, you can have one of their croissants (sweet or savoury) or choose from a wide range of salads or sandwiches.

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España 77, 29640, Fuengirola, España

Opening Hours: 8:30am-7pm Monday to Sunday